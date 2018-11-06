Report: Queen Breaks Tradition, Invites Meghan Markle’s Mom To Royal Christmas Celebration

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has broken with tradition and invited Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland to join the family at Sandringham, England, for Christmas.

“The Queen was very impressed by Mrs. Ragland when they met,” a source shared with Vanity Fair Monday. “The Queen knows that Meghan’s family situation is complicated and that the easiest way for Meghan and Harry to be together and with Doria, which is what they want, is for them all to join her at Sandringham where there is plenty of space.” (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

“It’s not the norm but then things seem to have changed quite a lot recently,” the source added.

The source continued sharing that the Queen hopes to have as many of her grandchildren there for the festivities as possible.

“She loves getting the family together and it’s so much fun with all the little ones,” the insider explained. “The Queen hosted a very successful sleepover in the summer at Balmoral which she is hoping to repeat this Christmas.”

Typically, Christmas at the Queen’s country home is reportedly reserved only for family members. But last year, she broke with tradition when she welcomed the former “Suits” actress to take part in Christmas with the family before officially becoming a member of the royal family and marrying Prince Harry.

Undoubtedly, Christmas will be extra special for the Duchess and Duke of Sussex with it being their last one before they welcome their first child in Spring of 2019. The royal couple broke the news at the start of their tour last month in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

During the tour, Markle really shined in a wide array of outfits that definitely made her look like royalty.