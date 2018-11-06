Reuters: Beto O’Rourke Wins Even If He Loses

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

Reuters published an article on Tuesday asserting that even ifTexas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke loses his Senate race, he is still a winner.

O’Rourke is challenging Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz and was trailing by six points last week according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll.

Despite falling behind in the polls, Reuters asserted that O’Rourke will emerge “victorious” no matter what the vote count may be.

“Win or lose, Beto O’Rourke set to emerge victorious,” the outlet tweeted.

The tweet featured a video in which a reporter explains, “Beto O’Rourke’s breakout bid to topple Republican Senator Ted Cruz in deep-red Texas has dominated the 2018 elections like no other race.”

“Political veterans say if the skateboarding El Paso Congressman even comes close to a victory over archconservative Cruz, his political future will just be taking off,” the voiceover continued.

EL PASO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) is escorted by law enforcement after casting his ballot at El Paso Community College-Rio Grande Campus on Election Day November 06, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. In Texas, O'Rourke is in a surprisingly tight contest against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for the state's U.S. Senate race. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

O’Rourke’s nationally-oriented campaign has led to speculation that he may be gearing up for a presidential run, but he denied that he is considering that a possibility.

Twitter users responded to Reuters tweet mocking the outlet for saying O’Rourke could still be victorious even if he loses the Senate race.

