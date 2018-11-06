There’s Been A Legal Development In The Trump Vs. Rihanna Music Feud

Rihanna made headlines Sunday after she tweeted about President Donald Trump using her music at his rallies.

The “Please Don’t Stop The Music” singer told her nearly 89 million Twitter followers that Trump would not be playing her music “for much longer,” at his “tragic rallies,” prompting thousands of replies and retweets within hours. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Rihanna Slamming Trump For Using Her Music At His ‘Tragic Rallies’)

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Apparently, the singer wasn’t kidding, because her legal team has now sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump’s team in an effort to get him to stop playing her music.

The president has used Rihanna’s songs “in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” the letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, reads.

Rihanna’s not the only celebrity to threaten Trump over music rights. Pharrell, Steven Tyler, The Rolling Stones and Prince have all sent POTUS similar warnings.

