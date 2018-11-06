One Tweet Shows The Two College Teams That Produce The Best NFL Running Backs

The Athletic’s Ross Tucker recently had a tweet showing just how dominant Georgia and Wisconsin are at producing NFL running backs.

The tweet features two pictures with the caption, “This is insane. 20% of the best 30 RBs in the NFL.” In one picture, Sony Michel, Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb are all together during their days with the Bulldogs.

In the other, Corey Clement, James White and Melvin Gordon are together during their time together at Wisconsin. (RELATED: Have The Wisconsin Badgers Destroyed My Life? Here’s The Answer)

As Tucker said, the two photos feature six of the best running backs in the game. Take a look below.

This is insane. 20% of the best 30 RBs in the NFL.

It really is mind-boggling those two college programs had six future NFL stars all at the same time. Gurley has dominated with the Rams, White is a Patriots legend after his Super Bowl heroics, Gordon puts up numbers with the Chargers, Clement is a major reason the Eagles won the last Super Bowl, Michel is having a great rookie season and Chubb is doing the same with the Browns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon (@iammelvingordoniii) on Nov 5, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

There isn’t a single other college program in the country who can say with a straight face they have better pro running backs right now. Not a single one. The craziest part is Clement and White both flew under the radar prior to their NFL success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James White (@sweetfeet) on Oct 22, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

The best part for all six of these guys is the fact they’re all relatively young. None of them are at the end of their career.

White also doesn’t take a ton of hits, which means he could play much longer than your average guy in the backfield. He’s also a genuinely good dude, and you always love to see people that succeed.

Major props to my guys at Wisconsin and shoutout to Georgia for being in our rare class.

