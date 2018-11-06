The Third Season Of ‘True Detective’ Will Feature One Of The Greatest Women In Hollywood

Ladies and gentlemen, I have some outstanding news for all of you who enjoy HBO’s hit show “True Detective.”

I learned today Sarah Gadon will be featured in the third season of the crime show. I haven't been able to find out any info on the character she'll portray, but I'm still excited. There's no question she's one of the most talented people in all of the entertainment industry. Plus, she's not hard on the eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Gadon (@sarahgadon) on Sep 14, 2018 at 9:28pm PDT

What's not to love about the third season? Everything I've heard is awesome. The plot, according to IMDB: "The next installment tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."

Plus the trailer is absolutely incredible. You can watch it below.

I’m just not sure this show could get much better. Gadon crushed it in “11.22.63” with James Franco. Her performance on the Hulu show was outstanding.

The third season of “True Detective” will be released in January 2019. I can’t wait! Let’s all pray our expectations aren’t just met, but are highly exceeded.

