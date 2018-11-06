The New ‘South Park’ Episode Will Go After Al Gore. Watch The Awesome Preview Here

The newest episode of “South Park,” set to be aired Wednesday night, will put Al Gore on blast, and I’m here for every second of it.

A short preview of “Time to get Cereal” was recently released on Twitter. There’s no doubt fans will love it.

Gore has a huge beard and appears to be a recluse in the preview as he demands an apology from the kids for being mean to him. Take a look below, and prepare to laugh.

How outstanding has this season been? We’re in Season 22 of the Comedy Central hit, and the show isn’t even slowing down a bit. They covered Halloween, Kavanaugh and so much more. (RELATED: The Latest ‘South Park‘ Episode Was Trash. Here’s The Reason Why)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Nov 5, 2018 at 2:35pm PST

It takes a lot for a show to keep its momentum over the course of only a few years. “South Park” has done it since 1997! That’s the type of run that is so epic it’s almost hard to believe.

Let’s hope the show keeps at it for many more years to come. It’s the most refreshing show on TV these days.

