Private Photos Of Steve Scalise’s Recovery After Left-Wing Terrorist Nearly Killed Him

One year ago, a left-wing terrorist left a bloody stain on the American political fabric when he opened fire on a group of Republicans practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game.

James T. Hodgkinson, a Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter who raged at Trump and Republicans on social media, staked out the Virginia ball field where the GOP congressional team practiced for weeks. Hodgkinson, 66 of Illinois, snapped on the morning of June 14, 2017 and stormed the baseball field shooting multiple Republican members of Congress. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s wounds were nearly fatal. Were it not for the swift actions of a former battlefield medic, Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, Scalise may well have died on that field.

In his recent book ‘Back In The Game’, Scalise details the events of the shooting and his painful path to recovery.

The publisher of the book has given the Daily Caller the rights to republish some of the never-before-seen photos of Scalise from the day of the shooting and chronicling his long path to recovery after suffering a devastating gunshot wound. Many of the photos come from the Scalise family private collection. The original captions are included:

According to the book’s description on Amazon:

In heart-pounding fashion, Scalise’s minute-by-minute account tells not just his own harrowing story of barely surviving this horrific attack, but the stories of heroes who emerged in the seconds after the shooting began; in the minutes, hours, and days after he suffered a devastating gunshot wound, in order to save his life and the lives of his friends.

It tells, most importantly, of the citizens from all over America, who came together in ways big and small to help one grateful man, and whose prayers lifted Scalise up, during the worst of his hospitalization.

As we follow the gripping, heart pounding, and ultimately inspiring story, we begin to learn what Scalise was experiencing in real time; That Americans look out for each other; that there is far more uniting us than dividing us.