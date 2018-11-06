This Video Of A Dog Surfing Might Be The Best Thing You See All Day

An incredible video of a dog surfing a massive wave has gone viral.

Barstool Sports shared a video of the dog carving up a gigantic wave, and you don’t want to miss this one.

As a guy who has been gravely wounded while surfing, I can safely say this dog is a better surfer than I am. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram Good Boy, BIG Swell @gonepatrol (Via @bonosurfdog) A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Nov 4, 2018 at 12:00pm PST

First off, everybody knows the best part of the beach is the women. That’s why most people are there. That’s why I’m there. I’m not even going to try to lie. It’s all about the bikinis. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Trust me, I’ve tried to surf. It’s a waste of time and it’s great for somebody like me to end up getting killed.

However, I might have to change my thinking if I can show up to watch dogs surf. That’s something I’ll do every single day of the week if it’s an option.

Like I said, that was one of the coolest things you’ll see all day. Absolutely outstanding.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter