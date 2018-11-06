The O’Jays Want Trump To Use Their Music At His Rallies — Here’s The Song They Want Him To Play

Funk group The O’Jays think they have the perfect solution to Trump’s argument with Rihanna about using music at his rallies.

Group members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams spoke with TMZ reporters Tuesday and offered up a song Trump can use instead of Rihanna’s “Please Don’t Stop The Music.”

The “For The Love Of Money” group says they’d be glad to let Trump use their hit “Above The Law” at his future rallies.

“Tell him he can always use ‘Above the Law,'” Eddie Levert told TMZ.

“That would work perfectly,” Williams chimed in.

WATCH:

This comes just hours after Rihanna’s legal team sent Trump a cease and desist letter telling him to stop using her music at his rallies. The singer also tweeted that she would never be seen at one of his “tragic rallies.” (RELATED: There’s Been A Development In The Trump Vs. Rihanna Music Feud)

The O’Jays sent Trump a cease and desist letter after he used “Love Train” in a rally and “For The Love Of Money” in the opening to Trump’s hit reality series “The Apprentice” back in 2016.

