Tom Brady Vs. Aaron Rodgers Is The Dumbest Debate In Sports. The Reason Why Is Simple

After Sunday night, it’s officially time to never debate Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers again.

In fact, the debate was truly over years ago, but for some reason I will never understand, people still find it intriguing. It’s not.

The Packers quarterback has one Super Bowl. Tom Brady has won five with the Patriots and also has another three appearances. That’s the end of the debate.

Going into Sunday’s loss for the Packers, I had to listen to nonstop comparisons of their arm strength, leadership, the talent around them, coaching and so much more. Literally, none of it matters. The only things that matter are the rings. Again, Brady has four more than Rodgers. The math is simple. (RELATED: NFL Week 9 Wrap Up: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed)

Here’s a question I’ve been asked a ton whenever discussing this topic: does Brady play defense? No, he doesn’t. And neither does Rodgers, so it doesn’t matter one bit. It’s a stupid crutch.

Look at some of the weapons Rodgers has had throughout the years. He played with Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, James Jones and Randall Cobb in their primes. How many more elite receiving targets could you possibly ever want? Yet, he was only able to win a single Super Bowl. The numbers don’t lie.

On top of all of that, Brady is willing to sacrifice his bank account to win. He has given up an estimated $60 million in career earnings to make the Patriots better. Certainly, Rodgers would do the same, right? Wrong. He signed a four-year extension worth more than $130 million. There’s not a whole lot of sacrifice in those numbers.

We need this debate to die. I don’t want to hear about intangibles, defense or anything else. I want to talk about rings and only rings. Everything else is a distraction.

Brady has five. Rodgers has one. End of story.

