Democratic Senator Who Admitted Hitting His Wife Cruises To Easy Victory

Delaware Democratic Sen. Tom Carper cruised to an easy re-election in the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, winning a fourth Senate term in the deep blue state.

Election monitors called Carper’s race almost immediately after polls closed in Delaware at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Carper’s victory in the general election was all but certain after he defeated his progressive primary opponent in September.

FiveThirtyEight gave Carper a 99.9 percent chance of defeating his Republican challenger, Rob Arlett, going into Tuesday’s vote.

Despite the Democratic Party’s embrace of the #MeToo movement, Carper’s campaign wasn’t hindered by the fact that he is on the record admitting to hitting his then-wife in the face, leaving her with a black eye.

Carper admitted to the act of violence in a 1998 interview.

“Did I slap my wife 20 years ago? Yes,” he said in the interview, which the Washington Free Beacon first resurfaced in December 2017. “Do I regret it? Yes. Would I do it again? No.”

The senator remained largely on the sidelines during the controversy surrounding unproven allegations against Supreme Justice Brett Kavanaugh, before later questioning Kavanaugh’s “temperament.” (RELATED: Senate Judiciary Finds ‘No Evidence’ To Support Sex Assault Allegations Against Justice Kavanaugh)

