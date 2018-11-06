Trump Rally Breaks Into Chilling Rendition Of ‘Amazing Grace’ As Trump Pauses For Fainting Woman

A spontaneous rendition of “Amazing Grace” punctuated President Donald Trump’s final campaign stop on the eve of the midterm elections in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The president had chosen to make his last pitch to the voters in the hometown of one of Missouri’s most famous native sons: radio talk show legend Rush Limbaugh.

The packed arena in Cape Girardeau had lines out the door thousands of people long. Limbaugh was personally on hand to introduce the Commander in Chief, and he riled up the hometown crowd by saying, “The Democrats haven’t even accepted that they lost the election in 2016 — Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia. Hillary Clinton rigged that election.”

Rush complimented the huge rallies, calling them “the envy of ‘official‘ Washington.”

Trump took the stage and was halfway through his boilerplate stump when a woman fainted. The arena was very hot and very crowded and fainting is a relatively commonplace occurrence at large political rallies like this one.

Trump asked “Is there a doctor in the house?” and upon seeing that the woman was being attended to said “Take your time. Take your time. We have plenty of time, right? Don’t rush. That is one of our great people.”

The crowd applauded and cheered as emergency medical staff rushed to the fainted woman. President Trump stepped away from the mic and looked on somberly for minutes on end. The crowd stood silently. “Say a little prayer. That is good. Say a little prayer,” Trump said to the audience. A minute later a spontaneous rendition of the classic hymn ‘Amazing Grace’ began to ring out.

The hymn echoed throughout the arena as the woman was carried out of the hall.

President Trump then turned to the audience, “I want to just thank everybody. That was beautiful. At the end was beautiful. ‘Amazing Grace.’ That was beautiful. Hopefully, she will be ok.” (RELATED: ‘Trump Calls Sarah Sanders Up On Stage At Massive Rally – Her First Words Bring The House Down’)

Missouri is home a number of contentious state and national races which will be decided in Tuesday’s election.