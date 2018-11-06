Badgers Football Team Gets Hit With More Awful News. Should They Show Up Against Penn State?

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is back in concussion protocol, and might not play against Penn State.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the junior gunslinger was listed as questionable for when the Badgers face the Nittany Lions on the Monday injury report.

Alex Hornibrook questionable this week for the #Badgers, along with Harrell and Nelson. Sagapolu out again. pic.twitter.com/Hwp3Y0xDRc — Jason Galloway (@Jason_Galloway) November 5, 2018

This situation with Wisconsin’s football team is honestly out of control. It’s just straight up out of control. Hornibrook already missed the Northwestern game with a concussion, and now he might miss another one. For those who have forgotten, my Badgers lost to the Wildcats. (RELATED: This College Football Team Should Be Suspended Immediately For Their Horrific Actions [VIDEO])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

What did I do to the universe to have it royally screw up my life? I don’t cheat on my taxes, I don’t cheat in life in general, I donate to charity and the universe is still out here destroying my life. Why? What the hell did I do wrong?

I think Jack Coan has a bright future if he progresses over the next couple of years. However, he just doesn’t give the Badgers the best option to win right now. I’m sorry if you disagree with me, but it’s the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on May 24, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

If he doesn’t get cleared by Saturday, I’m just not sure the Badgers should even show up in Happy Valley against Penn State. They legit might get massacred. What an absolute disaster.

Without Hornibrook, you can find me on my couch Saturday — knee deep in beer, drinking away the pain. I just don’t understand where it all went so wrong, but here we are.

