CNN’s Jim Acosta Breaks Silence On Getting White House Credentials Revoked

CNN’s Jim Acosta appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” Wednesday night to respond to the White House revoking his press credentials after he got into a spat with President Donald Trump earlier Wednesday.

The fight began when Acosta asked the president about his rhetoric on the migrant caravan. Trump shut him down and asked him to sit down. Acosta refused and asked other questions. The president retaliated by attacking him and CNN. (RELATED: Trump Accuses Reporter Of Asking ‘Racist’ Question)

CNN condemned the president for the fight, while White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the revocation of Acosta’s press credentials.

“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern,” the press secretary’s statement read. “As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice.” (RELATED: Trump Goes Off On Acosta, Who Refused To Hand Mic To Female Staffer)

WATCH:

“When I arrived at the gate, the Secret Service came out and informed me that my press credentials were being, I guess, revoked temporarily, suspended, and the Secret Service officer came over to me and asked me to hand over my credential,” Acosta began. “And I did. And I told them, I said, listen, I know you’re a professional, you’re just doing your job. And thanks for your service. Handed him my credential I’ve had for five years.”

Host Anderson Cooper read tweets from other journalists supporting Acosta.

“[The question] was about his racist ad on the caravan that they were running before the midterms. He and I were going back and forth there and as you can see in this video, this intern came up to me — they are describing her as an intern, I don’t really know who she is — and attempted to take the microphone away from me. All I can say at that point is that I was trying to hang onto the microphone, so I could continue to ask the president questions,” he went on.

“Obviously I didn’t put my hands on her or touch her as they are alleging. And it’s just unfortunate that the White House is saying this. You know, we all try to be professionals over there. I think I handled myself professionally and I appreciate all the comments from my colleagues,” Acosta continued. “I do think, Anderson, that this is a test for all of us. I do think they are trying to shut us down to some extent inside the White House press corps, and to some extent I think they’re trying to send a message to our colleagues.”

