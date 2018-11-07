Auburn’s Football Team Reportedly Makes Massive Decision. Fans Might Not Be Pleased

Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn will not be fired at the end of the season.

According to 247, Tigers athletic director Allen Greene recently told the media, “He’ll be the coach next year and I’m confident — he’s already proven we can get through adversity. Every team has it and I’m looking forward to working with him for a long time.”

The fact we’re even having a conversation about Guz Malzahn maybe getting fired shows just how delusional some SEC fanbases can get. Nick Saban is rolling around in titles at Alabama, and some Auburn fans want Malzahn canned, despite the fact he’s a very successful coach. He’s also on a $49 million contract, which certainly makes firing a little harder. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

You’d have to be legitimately insane to want him gone if you’re an Auburn fan. Recognize you’ve got a reasonably talented team right now, you’re not always going to compete with Alabama and accept those facts. This isn’t rocket science. It’s just football.

Do Auburn fans really think there’s a better option out there right now? I’d love to hear the names of possible candidates if anybody has them, but I doubt they do.

Again, the fact we’re having this conversation is downright insane. Malzahn isn’t going anywhere.

