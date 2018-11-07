Beto-Bros Sob After ‘Rockstar’ Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Loses In Texas
Texas Senate candidate and media darling Beto O’Rourke lost his race against Sen. Ted Cruz 50.9 percent to 48.2 percent in Tuesday’s election.
O’Rourke became a national media darling in his bid to take out one of the most visible Republicans in the Senate. Nearly $70 million dollars poured into the race and Hollywood celebrity endorsements were commonplace.
During one particularly egregious interview, an ABC reporter called Beto a “rockstar” while breathlessly bouncing alongside him at a campaign rally.
Here is a good compilation by the Free Beacon of the glowing press coverage Beto received:
A look back at the coverage of Beto O’Rourke (it was quite positive) https://t.co/WC4spbC4u5 pic.twitter.com/CmqwfLrIlE
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 7, 2018
O’Rourke held a stadium-sized victory party in Texas last night for thousands of his supporters. When the news of the results came in, many of the sad ‘Beto-Bros’ cried real tears of loss for the skateboarding, hip-with-it candidate.
Triggered O’Rourke supporters were also “literally shaking” all over the internet at their hero’s loss.
RELATED: ‘Countless Triggered Twitter Randos ‘Literally Shaking’ Over Beto Loss’
In his concession speech, Beto declared that he is “f***ing proud” of his supporters.
“I want to thank this amazing campaign of people — not a dime from a single PAC. All people, all the time, in every single part of Texas. All of you showing the country how you do this,” O’Rourke said. “I’m so f***ing proud of you guys.”