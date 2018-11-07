Democrat Mike Levin Victorious In California, Flips Seat Vacated By Rep. Issa

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

California Democrat Mike Levin has won the seat vacated by retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, defeating Republican Diane Harkey, and will go to Washington in January to represent the state’s 49th Congressional District.

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average going into Tuesday’s midterm election showed Levin with a clear advantage — double digits in some polls. (RELATED: President Trump Has A New Job For Retiring Congressman Darrell Issa)

U.S. Congressional candidate Democrat Mike Levin, who is running in the 49th Congressional district, greets supporters in San Clemente, California, U.S. October 27,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Levin is an environmental activist and the founder of CleanTech OC, a clean energy trade association. He holds a degree from Stanford University and a law degree from Duke University. He also served as the executive director of the Democratic Party in Orange County.

Diane Harkey is a veteran of the California State Assembly, the Dana Point City Council and served as mayor of Dana Point. She is currently a member of the California State Board of Equalization.

Darrell Issa, who is retiring at the end of his current term, has held the seat since 2001.

