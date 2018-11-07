Democrat Mike Levin Victorious In California, Flips Seat Vacated By Rep. Issa

California Democrat Mike Levin has won the seat vacated by retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, defeating Republican Diane Harkey, and will go to Washington in January to represent the state’s 49th Congressional District.

Democrat Mike Levin defeats Republican Diane Harkey in southern California district https://t.co/O8crGCO4dp — Bloomberg (@business) November 7, 2018

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average going into Tuesday’s midterm election showed Levin with a clear advantage — double digits in some polls. (RELATED: President Trump Has A New Job For Retiring Congressman Darrell Issa)

Mike Levin is an environmental activist and the founder of CleanTech OC, a clean energy trade association. He holds a degree from Stanford University and a law degree from Duke University. He also served as the executive director of the Democratic Party in Orange County.

Forward together! Not one step back! pic.twitter.com/Ag4REQmkgj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 6, 2018

Diane Harkey is a veteran of the California State Assembly, the Dana Point City Council and served as mayor of Dana Point. She is currently a member of the California State Board of Equalization.

Thank you, again, to the GreenRibbonClub for hosting a forum to raise awareness of the opioid crisis, increase in suicide rate, and eliminating the stigma of mental illness. Keep fighting to raise awareness and we will prevail! pic.twitter.com/eFFYVlwQDj — Diane Harkey (@diane_harkey) October 6, 2018

Darrell Issa, who is retiring at the end of his current term, has held the seat since 2001.

