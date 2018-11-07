The World Just Feels Right With College Basketball Being Back. Here’s The Reason Why

College basketball is officially back, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Duke kicked off the season by smashing Kentucky. Not a bad way to get things started at all. Even my Badgers looked damn good in their opener against Coppin State. Badgers superstar Ethan Happ went off for a triple-double. (RELATED: Duke Murders Kentucky In Basketball Season Opener. The Highlights Are Absurd)

Ethan Happ messed around and got a triple-double. The Badgers opened the season with a win. That was fun. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/dtugBBVIjq — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 7, 2018

Look, I know it’s still the college football season. I’m not an idiot. At the same time, I think we should all take a moment to sit back and soak up how great it is to have college basketball back in our lives.

After all, March Madness is without question the coolest playoff system in all of sports. It’s like a drug basketball junkies just can’t get enough of.

One of the best parts about college basketball is the fact it’s relatively even near the top. Unlike college football, which really revolves around only a handful of teams, college basketball teams can lose to just about anybody on any given night.

Look no further than the success of Butler and Loyola if you need more proof of that fact. Even mid-major programs can make one hell of a run in the tournament.

Last year, my Badgers had an awful season. It was borderline torture to have to watch them play. Badger fans aren’t accustomed to losing. It’s not what we do.

This year, we’re going to take teams to the woodshed. You can take that to the bank, my friends. Get on board now, because there won’t be much room left come March.

View this post on Instagram

So, grab a beer to celebrate, kick back and enjoy some college basketball when you’re not watching football. America just feels right these days.

