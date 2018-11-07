Republican Dan Crenshaw Says Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Skit Helped Him Win On Election Night

Former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw won his U.S. House election for Texas’ 2nd Congressional District Tuesday and said comedian Pete Davidson’s “Saturday Night Live” skit probably helped him do it.

“I have to imagine that it probably helped,” Crenshaw said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Midterm Results As Republicans Keep Control Of Senate)

“That was still a tighter margin than we would have liked,” he said. “I think what really helped was all the hard work that we put into it for over a year now. Going door to door — I went from restaurant to restaurant, table to table. [I] never stopped connecting with people, never stopped sharing that dream of, you know, the American way with all those constituents and trying to prove to them that I was the right one to represent them.”

Davidson mocked Crenshaw on “SNL” Saturday for wearing an eye patch.

“This guy is kind of cool — Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson said. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.”

Crenshaw said he’s excited to represent the people of his district and acknowledged the enormous responsibly that comes with the job.

“I’m feeling elated,” he said. “You just got told that the 2nd District would want you to represent them in Washington. And that means a great deal to me. It’s a huge weight on my shoulders in a very good way — reminds me of the responsibility that I have.”

Crenshaw also said the number of veterans serving in Congress is rising and assured voters they can trust the men and women who have served in the armed forces to do their duty and represent their constituents honorably.

“I think veterans have a great role in Congress. I don’t know the latest numbers and how many got elected for this class. But, I will say this: When you’re speaking with another veteran, you know something for sure. You know that before they did anything else in their life, they started out serving their country,” Crenshaw concluded, adding:

“There’s an element of trust there, an element that you can actually work together with and maybe find the things that we agree on and go forward with those. So, you know, I think the more veterans in Congress, the more likely it is we could do that and find issues that we can work together on.”

