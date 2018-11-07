Here’s What The Left Could Try To Do With Regained Power
A number of Democrats and liberal activists continue to bring up potential presidential impeachment, push for open borders and silence conservative speakers on college campuses in an effort to trample free speech they deem hateful — and ideas could turn into actions as they gain political power.
Watch Democratic New York Rep.-Elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke discuss their thoughts on impeaching President Donald Trump, as well as conservative commentators talking about their views on the political climate. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
