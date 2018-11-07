Celebrate Elsa Hosk’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Elsa Hosk’s birthday Wednesday.

In honor of the 30-year-old Victoria's Secret model's day, we scoured the internet and found her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, the lingerie model started in the business at the age of 14. But her big break in the fashion world came when she was cast by the underwear company in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2011.

Since that time, she's been a staple of the annual underwear show, strutting her stuff on the catwalk every year since 2011. Those appearances are truly can't miss.

Recently, the Swedish beauty made headlines with news that she had been selected by the company to wear this year's 1 million dollar fantasy bra with matching body chain at this year's show, set to be held in New York City.

Opening up about how it felt to wear it for the first time, Hosk said it was like nothing she had ever experienced.

“It was just a sensation that I’ve never felt before,” the lingerie model explained. “My body was violently shaking. And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget.”

Here’s to hoping the next year is just as great as the last ones for her. Happy Birthday, Elsa!