Establishment Journalists React To Not-So-Blue Wave

Your first name

The media and Democrats were touting a “blue wave” heading into the 2018 midterm elections, but the results pointed to more of a small ripple.

Democrats took control of the House but did not pick up as many seats as expected, and Republicans increased their majority in the Senate. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Some of the biggest Democratic stars, such as Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke, dropped their races.

Shortly after major results started coming in, the establishment media admitted that the “blue wave” was not meant to be.

WATCH:

Please subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out on our videos.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Check out some of our recent videos:

‘You Are A Rude, Terrible Person!’ — Trump Explodes On Acosta

What The Left Wants To Do If They Regain Power

This First Time Voter Knows Exactly Why He’s Voting Republican

Follow Amber on Twitter