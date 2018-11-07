Here Are All The Seats Republicans Gave Up On, Boosting Democrats Into Power 

Many Republicans who resigned or retired from Congress in anticipation of a “blue wave” prior to the Nov. 6 midterm elections had their seats taken by Democrats.

Republicans were expected to lose control of the House but keep control in the Senate after the midterm elections, according to a majority of polls before the election. However, there was growing speculation that Republicans could be more successful than polls suggest. But as rumors continued of a possible Democratic “blue wave,” a number of Republicans in Congress announced they would be retiring or resigned.

Here is a list of the Republicans in the House who retired or resigned, allowing Democrats to gain control, based off information from The Atlantic.

House Republicans Who Retired:

Senate Republicans who resigned or retired, did not loose any of their seats to Democrats, Republican candidates were successful.

House Republicans Who Resigned:

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Patrick Meehan

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tim Murphy

The Nov. 6 midterm elections were a big indicator as to how President Donald Trump’s support helps GOP candidates, as he endorsed dozens of candidates across the U.S. and has held campaign rallies for many others throughout the last several months.

