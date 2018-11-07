Democrat Joe Cunningham Surprises With Win Over Republican Katie Arrington

Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham surprised with his win over Republican Katie Arrington in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District Wednesday.

Cunningham earned 50.7 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting, while Arrington earned 49.3 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Arrington gained national attention when President Donald Trump endorsed her via Twitter in her bid to be representative of South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District over GOP rival candidate Mark Sanford on June 12, the night of the Republican primary. Arrington beat Sanford 50.6 percent to 46.5 percent.

Cunningham is an attorney and engineer who forced Republicans to spend much more than they expected to in order to run a competitive campaign in the district, reported McClatchy.

South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District has not been represented by a Republican since 1981.

Arrington was in a serious car crash June 22 that left her unable to campaign for weeks and confined her to a wheelchair for a long period of time. (RELATED: Here’s How Trump-Endorsed Candidates Are Doing On Election Night)

Arrington was sitting in the passenger seat when another car driving in the wrong lane smashed into the South Carolina state representative’s vehicle. Arrington’s driver, her friend Jacqueline Goff, was also critically injured, reported The Post and Courier.

The other driver, Helen White, died at the scene. She was legally drunk while behind the wheel.

Arrington spoke with Ainsley Earhardt of “Fox & Friends” in July about how her faith sustained her after the accident, which left her with two broken ribs, fractured feet and abdominal bleeding.

“That was God’s good embrace holding me,” Arrington said. “I never lost consciousness throughout the entire event which is insane … It’s something I thank God for, because I’m thankful to every face that helped me and every soul that worked as such an amazing team to save my life.”

Trump endorsee Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, won re-election in South Carolina.

