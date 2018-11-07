Le’Veon Bell Was Just Spotted At This Unexpected Location [PHOTO]

Controversial Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was just spotted in a suburb of Pittsburgh late Wednesday afternoon.

Bell, 26, has not played a single minute for the Steelers this season due to a contract dispute. Bell, whose contract with Pittsburgh is up in 2019, claims he is saving himself before he becomes a free agent. He’s been forfeiting more than $850,000 per missed game, and if he does not report for Week 10 this week, he won’t be allowed to play at all this season. (RELATED: There’s Been A New Development In The Le’Veon Bell Drama. Steelers Fans Won’t Be Happy)

So on Wednesday, Bell surprised the sports world when he popped up at a gym in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

An eagle-eyed fan tweeted a photo of Bell working out at LA Fitness:

Local Rapper Leveon Bell spotted at LA fitness running 5’s with pedestrians pic.twitter.com/088t0BwcN8 — Jamie (@Two_Jamezz) November 6, 2018

To make things even more interesting, Bell sewed chaos Monday after he alluded that he was leaving Miami, where he spends most of his offseason:

Fairwell Miami — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 5, 2018

Last year, the Steelers offered Bell a $13.3 franchise tag, but he turned it down. The two parties weren’t able to agree on a deal again this year (Pittsburgh offered him a $70 million, five-year deal, with $35 million guaranteed up front), but Bell left it all on the table and refused to show up to play at all.

All of this could change come Thursday.

The Steelers play a very promising Panthers tomorrow on “Thursday Night Football.” And if Bell is back (or even allowed to dress), you can bet the eyes of Pittsburgh — and many fantasy owners — will be upon him.

