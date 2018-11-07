Victoria’s Secret Models Says This Year’s Show Has More Diversity

Victoria’s Secret models said that the annual underwear show being held in New York City this year will have more diversity than it has ever had before.

"The industry has definitely made strides in terms of representation recently and I'm so glad to be a part of this change," 23-year-old Australian Victoria's Secret model Duckie Thot shared recently with Vogue Australia, according to Page Six Wednesday.

“Have we made enough progress? Not necessarily,” she added. “We can still do more and I’m certainly up to the task of creating more opportunities for those who have been underrepresented.”

Thot continued:

Diversity is important because beauty and fashion are such integral parts of culture, and the runway should represent what’s actually happening in the world. If the representation isn’t there in the shows and marketing, it can be problematic in making marginalized communities feel like they don’t belong. “Setting an inclusive standard helps younger girls realize their own potential and visualize themselves in similar spaces. Seeing models of color in previous shows had a similar effect on me. I want to do the same for other young women.

Fellow fashion model Winnie Harlow, 24, who will take part in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time, agreed:

The show has a global impact and so it’s important that Victoria’s Secret makes sure the runway is representative of reality. We live in a diverse world with beautiful women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities. It’s great that the brand is making efforts to show this on the runway …

The comments came in light of a recent boycott call against the annual underwear show by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Robin Lawley over what she claimed was not “representing” woman of all “body shapes and sizes.”

“Victoria’s Secret has dominated the space for almost 30 years by telling women there is only one kind of body beautiful,” said the 29-year-old model, who is considered plus size according to the fashion industry, on Instagram. “Until Victoria’s Secret commits to representing ALL women on stage, I am calling for a complete boycott of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

As previously reported, more than 50 models have already been cast to walk in this year’s show which will be star-studded with performances from singers like Rita Ora, Halsey and the Chainsmokers.