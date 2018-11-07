New Orleans Saints Sends Shockwaves Through The NFL, Sign Superstar WR

The New Orleans Saints signed wide receiver Dez Bryant on Wednesday.

According to Adam Schefter, the deal is through the end of the season, and the former Cowboys star will be a free agent at the end of the year.

Saints reached agreement with former Cowboys’ WR Dez Bryant, per source. He will sign Thursday. Bryant is a Saint. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2018

Dez Bryant’s deal with the Saints is for one year, through end of this season, per source. He wanted to prove what he can do and become a free agent again. And he gets to do it for a contender, which also was important to him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2018

This really shouldn’t come as a shock to anybody. The Saints had just worked him out Tuesday, and you don’t do that unless you’re serious about bringing somebody in. This now officially ends all speculation about when the big time playmaker would return to the field. (RELATED: Dez Bryant Reveals The Team He Wants To Sign With. Would It Be A Good Fit?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Oct 10, 2018 at 9:56pm PDT

I’d also have to imagine Drew Brees is pretty happy right about now. He gets a star receiver to throw to with the regular season in its second half.

Having a guy like Bryant on the field is never a bad option when making a playoff push and trying to win a Super Bowl. He’s borderline unstoppable when he’s playing at the top of his game.

Now, we wait and see what kind of impact he’s going to have. If him and Brees gel quickly, I think there’s a great chance he starts rolling very quickly.

You have to love the NFL! Never a dull moment.

