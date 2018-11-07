More Speculation Comes Out About Urban Meyer’s Future At Ohio State. Should Fans Panic?

Yahoo Sports’ Pat Forde thinks Urban Meyer’s days at Ohio State could likely be over at the conclusion of the season.

Forde said the following during a recent appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” according to Saturday Tradition:

I would be against [Urban Meyer returning next year]. I don’t think he will be back. I can’t say that with any great certainty but I don’t think his health is good. Whether it’s mental, whether it’s physical, whether it’s a combination thereof. I think the melodrama from August took a toll on him. Especially if this season doesn’t end will. If they lose to Michigan State and/or lose to Michigan, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him step away.

I hate to just keep pouring on Ohio State fans, but I agree with Forde’s assessment of the situation. Honestly, I think Meyer wants out at this point and will do whatever it takes to leave. He just seems like he’s living in a personal hell. His medical problems clearly aren’t easing the minds of any fans. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Reveals If He Plans To Continue Coaching At Ohio State. Should Fans Be Nervous?)

Ohio State should really start prepping for a new coach because I think he is absolutely gone if OSU doesn’t win the B1G, which I wouldn’t bet on at all right now.

This season started with so much hype and high expectations. I thought the Buckeyes were going to pretty much roll through their schedule up to the B1G title game. Now, they might not even make it there. It’s an absolute disaster for the program and fans. They’re still better than just about everybody else, but far from where they’re expected to be.

The offseason is going to be wild, and I can’t wait to see what happens with Meyer’s future at OSU.

