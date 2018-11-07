DCNF Reporters Read Their Hate Mail

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Anders Hagstrom, Katrina Haydon, and Jessica Kramer read some of the hateful comments left on their Twitter, Facebook, YouTube videos and email from viewers.

While there are some negative and outrageous comments, DCNF reporters also receive positive feedback on a regular basis and continuously look forward to creating new content for subscribers. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)