More Bad News For Jets Fans — Their Star Rookie Is Wearing A Terrible, Terrible Sign

More bad news for New York Jets fans.

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was spotted wearing a walking boot Wednesday. And it appears the team is likely ruling him out for any game time on Sunday. (RELATED: NFL WEEK 9 WRAP UP: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed)

The 21-year-old rookie, drafted third overall in the 2018 NFL draft, wore the boot on his right leg during practice, where he seemed to be putting a generous amount of weight on it. The extent of his injury is unclear. Still, it’s a bad sign for fans not cheering for Buffalo this weekend.

Sources familiar with the injury simply told the NY Daily News that Darnold has a significant sprain and probably won’t play Sunday.

Sam Darnold is in a walking boot at Jets practice pic.twitter.com/uJo0lghoTM — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) November 7, 2018

The mid-week development stands in stark contrast to what Darnold told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News Monday when he claimed he felt “fine, some bumps and some bruises, but everything is good.”

#Jets Sam Darnold said he got dinged up after the Dolphins game. When asked how he felt on Monday, he said: “Yeah, I feel fine, some bumps and some bruises, but everything is good.” Now he’s in a walking boot and not practicing. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 7, 2018

Josh McCown, who just signed a $10 million contract with New York during the offseason, will start in place of Darnold.

