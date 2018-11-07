Report: Selena Gomez Is Out Of Rehab. Here’s What We Know

Selena Gomez is reportedly out of rehab after spending a month at a treatment facility on the East Coast following what’s been described as an “emotional breakdown.”

Sources first confirmed to E! News Thursday that the 26-year-old singer is out of rehab after being admitted to the hospital several times in September over her ongoing struggle with Lupus and her kidney transplant last summer. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’s Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

However, shortly after the report surfaced the story disappeared off the outlet’s site with no explanation except a message on the page that read, “Well this is embarrassing. We can’t find that page.” Similarly, TMZ’s story no longer exists.

Cosmopolitan has since reported on some speculation for why the story might have vanished, which appeared on Twitter.

It read, “Selena gave out fake info to her fake friends to see who would talk. Drop them all @ selenagomez.”

Selena gave out fake info to her fake friends to see who would talk. Drop them all @selenagomez — v. (@aglimpseofher) November 7, 2018

In the original story, the outlet quoted a source that said, “Selena is out of her treatment program in NYC and is doing much better.”

The “Wolves” hitmaker is reportedly “refreshed and is in a better head space,” the source added, before explaining that Gomez “will still be checking in with professionals as her health battle is ongoing.”

The source continued, explaining that the pop star, “wants to lay low for a while and isn’t ready to go full force into working yet.”

The breakdown was reportedly due to the stress related to several trips to the hospital over low white blood cell counts, TMZ reported. During the second trip over the same issue, the singer reportedly got upset and tried to rip out her IVs when doctors said she needed to stay to deal with the problem.

Once released, she entered the facility where she’s been for the last month reportedly receiving dialectical behavior therapy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 23, 2018 at 4:37pm PDT

She has been open with her fans in the past about her struggles with depression and anxiety. Just before the “breakdown,” she announced that she was taking a break from social media and warned people to be careful what they say as it can hurt people’s feelings.

“Update: taking a social media break,” Gomez captioned her last post on Instagram. “Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

“Kindness and encouragement only for a bit,” she added. “Just remember–negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

This was Gomez’s third time at a treatment facility for mental health issues.