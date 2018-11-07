We Put A Soundtrack To The Rise And Fall Of Beto O’Rourke

Democrats portrayed failed Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke as a messianic figure who could beat Ted Cruz and turn Texas blue. It didn’t quite turn out that way.

CNN reporters called O’Rourke a “rock star” when he couldn’t walk through his own campaign event without running into someone who liked him. Meanwhile, CNN frequently brought up that President Donald Trump referred to Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted” throughout the campaign, but as Election Day neared, Beto’s chances of winning looked more and more contrived.

