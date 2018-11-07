Celebrate Tara Reid’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Tara Reid’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the 44-year-old actress’ day, we searched the internet and found her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Wyckoff, New Jersey, the “Sharknado” star got her first shot in the entertainment business at the age of six when she appeared on a children’s game show called, “Child’s Play” in 1982. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

That gave her exposure, and the next thing she knew she was auditioning and getting parts in various commercials which led to probably her most well-known role as Vicky in the “American Pie” series.

During her career, she’s appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times. Most recently, reports surfaced that she was taken off a plane over what was called a “disturbance on board.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The actress reportedly got upset and loudly complained because she thought she had reserved a window seat and was not given one. Flight crew members reportedly tried to calm things down but it was too late, and the pilot announced that the plane was headed back to the gate.

Over the summer, she again made headlines while promoting her latest “Sharknado” movie when she was seen slurring her words and swaying during the TV interview.

Here’s to hoping the next year gets better. Happy Birthday, Tara!