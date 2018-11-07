Alec Baldwin’s Career Gets Hit With Some Awful News. His Downward Spiral Continues

Alec Baldwin’s TV talk show “The Alec Baldwin Show” is being moved to Saturday.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

The network has pulled its remaining episodes of the pretaped talk show from its home on Sundays at 10 p.m., effective Nov. 18. Unaired new episodes of the series, hosted by Baldwin, will resume airing on in its new time slot on Saturdays, starting Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. Production on all the remaining episodes has already been completed. … The news follows Baldwin’s arrest following a parking lot altercationin New York and dismal viewership for his ABC talker. The series, which aired a backdoor pilot of sorts in March following the Oscars, kicked off its season in October to a lackluster 2 million same-day viewers. Its Nov. 4 broadcast dipped to less than 1.5 million total viewers.

You know what kind of shows get moved to Saturday? Shows that are preparing to die. Saturday night is a throwaway slot for television. It’s for shows that nobody cares about and ones networks have given up on. Think to yourself of great shows that aired during that time. I can guarantee you’re drawing a blank right now. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin‘s Show Is Tanking Miserably. Here Are The Latest Ratings)

I would never cheer for somebody to fail, but it’s hard not to laugh here. Baldwin is one of the most unbearable people in Hollywood. He was even recently arrested after allegedly hitting somebody over a parking spot. Not to mention, his portrayal of President Donald Trump on “SNL” stopped being funny after about two minutes.

“The Alec Baldwin Show” doesn’t even appear to be funny or interesting. Judging from clips I’ve seen online, it’s just him cozying up to other celebrities.

Best of luck to Baldwin going forward with his show. It sounds like he’s going to need all the help he can get.

