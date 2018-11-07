Trump Accuses Reporter Of Asking ‘Racist’ Question

President Donald Trump accused a reporter of asking a “racist” question in a freewheeling 90-minute press conference Wednesday at the White House after the 2018 midterms.

Yamiche Alcindor of PBS was one of the many reporters called on by Trump. She asked about Trump consistently calling himself a “nationalist” and the relation of the word to white nationalism.

“Mr. President, on the campaign trail you called yourself a nationalist, some heard that as emboldening white nationalists,” Alcindor said. “There are some people that say that now the Republican Party is seen as supporting white nationalists because of your rhetoric. What do you make of that?”

Trump has consistently called himself a “nationalist” on the campaign trail, explaining that the title comes from loving ones country.

Trump scolded the reporter and attacked the question.

“I don’t know why you’d say that — such a racist question,” Trump said. “Honestly? Let me tell you, that’s a racist question.”

Trump continued, asking, “Why do I have the highest poll numbers ever with African-Americans?” (RELATED: Trump Sends First Message Victorious Dems Wanting Investigations: ‘Two Can Play That Game!’)

“That’s such a racist question,” Trump lamented, “I love our country, I do. You have nationalists and you have globalists. But to say what you said is so insulting to me, it’s a very terrible thing you said.”

The Washington Press Corps was floored.

WATCH: