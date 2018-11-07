Trump Has Sharp Response To Question About Oprah

A reporter’s sarcastic question about President Trump’s relationship with Oprah was met with a sharp response during a lengthy Wednesday afternoon press conference at the White House.

The president began his nearly two-hour press conference discussing the results of the midterm elections and those that supported various Democratic candidates.

“The governors’ races were incredible. Against well-funded and talented and skilled Democrat candidates, and people that worked very, very hard — respectfully, for those candidates like Oprah, who[m] I don’t know if she likes me anymore, but that’s okay. She used to” Trump joked.

Later in the press conference, a reporter attempted to make a light-hearted reference to this statement that was not received well by Trump.

WATCH:

“I was tempted to ask you why you like Oprah so much,” the reporter started, “but I think that I will go on to the question … ”

“Why do I like Oprah?” The president interjected. “What kind of question is that? “

“Just curious,” the reporter responded.

“There is a comedian here,” Trump said. “I do like Oprah, by the way. I do. She was a person that I knew well. Came to my place in Palm Beach [Florida] often. And I have a lot of respect for her. Unfortunately, she didn’t do the trick.”

The reporter quickly went on to ask his original question.