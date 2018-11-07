Trump Has Sharp Response To Question About Oprah

A reporter’s sarcastic question about President Trump’s relationship with Oprah was met with a sharp response during a lengthy Wednesday afternoon press conference at the White House.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions after giving remarks a day after the midterm elections on November 7, 2018 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Republicans kept the Senate majority but lost control of the House to the Democrats. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The president began his nearly two-hour press conference discussing the results of the midterm elections and those that supported various Democratic candidates.

“The governors’ races were incredible. Against well-funded and talented and skilled Democrat candidates, and people that worked very, very hard — respectfully, for those candidates like Oprah, who[m] I don’t know if she likes me anymore, but that’s okay. She used to” Trump joked.

Later in the press conference, a reporter attempted to make a light-hearted reference to this statement that was not received well by Trump.

WATCH:

“I was tempted to ask you why you like Oprah so much,” the reporter started, “but I think that I will go on to the question … ”

“Why do I like Oprah?” The president interjected. “What kind of question is that? “

“Just curious,” the reporter responded.

“There is a comedian here,” Trump said. “I do like Oprah, by the way. I do. She was a person that I knew well. Came to my place in Palm Beach [Florida] often. And I have a lot of respect for her. Unfortunately, she didn’t do the trick.”

The reporter quickly went on to ask his original question.

