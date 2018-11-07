Countless Triggered Twitter Randos ‘Literally Shaking’ Over Beto Loss

Your first name

There were tremors all over Texas Tuesday night, and it didn’t have anything at all to do with any “blue tsunamis” rolling in from the Gulf.

Instead, triggered Beto O’Rourke supporters were “literally shaking” all over Twitter as Ted Cruz sent their hero packing.

BREAKING NEWS! 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Texas today from all the liberals “Literally shaking rn” over the Beto loss#ElectionDay — ????????Jeremy Waters???? (@JWH2Os) November 7, 2018

That’s right, they were “literally shaking.”

Literally.

There are hundreds more “literally shaking” tweets over Beto. I stopped scrolling and limited my search terms. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2018

They were shaking before:

IM LITERALLY SHAKING IM SO NERVOUS ABOUT BETO HE BETTER WIN — miss lindana (@byecarIy) November 7, 2018

They were shaking as the results started coming in:

Looks like Beto is losing I’m literally crying and shaking — Eddie (@TheRealEddieBoi) November 7, 2018

I’m literally gonna start shaking please #beto — Chris (@Chripotle) November 7, 2018

I’m literally shaking, Beto NEEDS to win. — Rodrigo O. (@RodriigoOrozco) November 7, 2018

beto HAS to win I literally cannot go through the heartache I went through, that we ALL went through when trump was elected I’m shaking — BETO 2020 (@phetomenal_) November 7, 2018

im literally shaking. if beto loses we’re screwed. — b | go vote! (@liveonfool) November 7, 2018

literally shaking this election is so close, beto has worked SOOOO hard for this and you can genuinely tell he cares about texas and about PEOPLE over anything else no matter what bfkejfje — katherine (@taylorscorpse) November 7, 2018

i feel like beto is not gonna win and im going to cry FUCK TED CRUZ im literally shaking i want to go home — jes :~ (@hotcheetobinch) November 6, 2018

And they were DEFINITELY shaking after:

I’m literally shaking right now. Fuck Ted Cruz. Beto DID NOT DESERVE THIS. I REPEAT DID NOT DESERVE THIS. — Emmy (@Emmymichelle_39) November 7, 2018

Finally, Twitter user Christian Antkow has a suggestion:

Are you, in-fact, literally shaking over Beto losing ? Can you post video ? — Christian Antkow (@CAntkow) November 7, 2018

On second thought, don’t.

