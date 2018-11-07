Countless Triggered Twitter Randos ‘Literally Shaking’ Over Beto Loss

Scott Morefield | Reporter

There were tremors all over Texas Tuesday night, and it didn’t have anything at all to do with any “blue tsunamis” rolling in from the Gulf.

Instead, triggered Beto O’Rourke supporters were “literally shaking” all over Twitter as Ted Cruz sent their hero packing.

That’s right, they were “literally shaking.”

Literally.

They were shaking before:

They were shaking as the results started coming in:

And they were DEFINITELY shaking after:

Finally, Twitter user Christian Antkow has a suggestion:

On second thought, don’t.

