Is She Serious? Woman Caught On NBA Jumbotron Dipping Chicken Tender Into THIS GROSS SUBSTANCE [WATCH]

Video of a young woman dipping her fried chicken tender into a cup of soda surfaced online this week and it’s getting some pretty mixed engagement.

It took place during last night’s New York Knicks game. Alexa Greenfield, 26, took her chicken finger and just dunked it right into a soda.

We’re not sure what kind of soda it was, or whether it was canned or from a fountain drink. But one thing is clear: this seemingly very normal woman took a perfectly good piece of chicken and ruined it by soaking it in a sweetened carbonated beverage. (RELATED: Man Awarded Insane Amount Of Money After His Girlfriend Pulls Off This Crazy Move)

See:

Apparently, this is a thing for Greenfield, who was spotted doing the same thing at the U.S. Open way back in September.

Why are we dipping chicken fingers into soda? Why is this happening? Someone call the cops right now! pic.twitter.com/iO9KsgYE4O — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 3, 2018

And she does it all the time on her Instagram, aptly named @SlickenFingers.

I can’t help but start thinking this is an act. It was funny for like, two days when it happened as a fluke during the US Open. But now she has a whole Instagram devoted to it where she stages chicken finger soda tastings and the whole thing just seems really fabricated.

I’m happy she got her 15 minutes of fame and 5,000 Instagram followers. But I don’t know how much longer America can stay interested in a girl whose only schtick is dipping chicken into her soda. I think it’s time she tries out for “The Bachelor” to really bring this thing full circle.

