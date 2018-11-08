Antonio Brown Engages In Absurd Recklessness. Should He Be Suspended? [VIDEO]

Your first name

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be a reality show.

Between Le’Veon Bell’s contract situation and Juju Smith-Schuster’s cooking activities, there is no shortage of drama in Pittsburgh. (RELATED: NFL Star Teams Up With Food Delivery Service For Hilarious Video)

Well, now, there’s more.

On Thursday, Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was pulled and cited for reckless driving after going 100 mph in a 45 mph zone in Pittsburgh.

KDKA-TV EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pittsburgh #Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown being pulled over and cited for reckless driving for allegedly going 100+ mph in a 45 mph on McKnight Road outside of #Pittsburgh. Details: https://t.co/ghNnWjdZc4 pic.twitter.com/2BIZwsr59e — KDKA (@KDKA) November 8, 2018

This news is not what the Steelers needed ahead of Thursday night’s showdown with the Carolina Panthers. After a slow start to the season, the Steelers have turned their season around, having won three straight games to catapult into first place in the NFC North.

This is, however, the worst thing that could have happened to Pittsburgh with a tough schedule ahead.

We’ll see if there is any disciplinary action as a result of Brown’s callousness.

