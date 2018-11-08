Beyoncé Fans Blame Singer For Beto O’Rourke Loss To Ted Cruz: ‘Beto Needed You Sooner’

Beyoncé fans blamed the singer after Democratic Texas congressional candidate Beto O’Rourke lost to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, alleging she came out in support too late to generate a substantial amount of votes.

The 37-year-old pop star shared a few snaps/clips in several posts on Instagram Tuesday, election day, announcing her support for the Democrat candidate, rocking a cropped sweatshirt and cap that read, “Beto For Senate.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Takes A Great Gamble By Getting Political. Will It Work?)

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” she captioned one of the posts. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right.”

“We need you,” she added. “We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere.”

But after O’Rourke lost in the 2018 midterm election by a 48.3 to 50.9 margin to incumbent Cruz, fans criticized the singer for waiting “until Election day to post,” according to a Page Six report published Wednesday.

“You have such a huge, influential voice and you wait until Election Day to post this?!” one person wrote. “Beto needed you sooner. Maybe you could’ve actually made a difference.”

Another person responded, “Lol these posts a week ago could have made the difference in young voters.”

“Too late @Beyonce!!!!! Timing is everything. If there’s a Dec 4th run off election for Georgia between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, I hope you’ll DO THE RIGHT THING & get out there SOONER. We need you,” another fan wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

#Beyonce4Beto is great but also what took her so long? Three hours before the polls close? pic.twitter.com/xHNgeNatl2 — Jen Winston (@jenerous) November 7, 2018

Beyonce should have posted the Beto hat a week ago.. pic.twitter.com/uUHtT9RV8f — Ry (@JustRyCole) November 7, 2018

That hat should of came a week ago @Beyonce . I know it’s not your fault but this is like your hbo documentary all over again equally poignant & meaningless . #Beyonce4Beto — ayan elmi (@ayandoesthings) November 7, 2018

Taylor Swift was another performer who came out and voiced her support for a Democratic candidate, when she encouraged voters to support Tennessee Sen. candidate Phil Bredesen against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn. The final result did not equal a win and media commentators took to social media Tuesday night to let her know it.