The Tape Of Bill Belichick Mic’d Up Against The Packers Is Pure Football Gold

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was mic’d up against the Green Bay Packers, and the video is awesome.

The Pats took it to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. In a favor to all of America, Rodgers and his teammates went home with a loss. You just love to see it.

It turns out Belichick on the mic is almost as entertaining as the game itself. In fact, he might be even more electric to watch. The legendary coach calling out plays and strategizing during the game is straight up gold for anybody who loves the sport. (RELATED: NFL Week 9 Wrap Up: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed)

You can watch all the action below.

What’s not to love? The man just knows football in a way most of us can’t even wrap our brains around. That’s the difference between guys like him with multiple Super Bowl wins and just about everybody else. The wheels never stop spinning.

View this post on Instagram Binge szn on the road for the first time in 2018 A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Oct 21, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

Now, it’s time to get to the second half of the season and see how it all shakes out. There’s no doubt fans of the Patriots have a lot to cheer about.

