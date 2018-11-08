Boar And Man In Japan Collide On The Way To The Train In Wild Video

A man dressed in a suit walking with a briefcase near the Imajuku train station in Fukuoka, Japan, went airborne after a wild boar collided with him in a video that has since gone viral.

In the clip shared on Twitter — which has been viewed more than 3.67 million times — we saw a boar running back and forth down an alley when he hit a dead-end,” according to Channel News Asia Thursday. (RELATED: 12-Foot Great White Shark Surprises Researcher When It Jumps Right Out Of The Water In ‘Wild’ Video)

WATCH:

The animal then turned around and darted back the other way crashing into the man dressed in work attire, sending him into the air before he crashed down on the ground.

Clearly, the person didn’t see the boar coming and was most likely even more shaken after the boar returned to hit him once more as he struggled to pick himself up off the ground. The two then end up wrestling over the man’s briefcase after the wild animal turned his focus to what was inside the bag.

The two tussled for a few moments before the guy finally managed to get to his feet, retrieve his case and run far away from the boar.

The animal that caused all the trouble then took off running through the streets in the opposite direction.

Luckily, the person was able to get away, but did end up going to the hospital to receive 13 stitches due to wounds on both of his legs.

Unfortunately for the boar, that adventure was one of his last — as the report noted, he was killed later in the day by a hunting club.

Incidents of animals attacking humans seem to be on the rise. As previously reported, in Australia, bicyclists for the last two years have been getting hit by kangaroos.