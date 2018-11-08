What Happened To The Blue Wave?

A number of Democrats and media anchors were expecting a “blue wave” to hit the midterm elections, but the results were underwhelming as opinions changed while the numbers rolled in Tuesday.

Watch this compilation video of all the times throughout election night media anchors had to admit the blue wave was not going to happen.