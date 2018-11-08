NBA Player Pulls Off One Of The Craziest Dunks You’ll Ever See. The Video Is Wild

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had a dunk for the ages Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The electric guard slashed down the lane and elevated in a way rarely seen. It felt like he just kept floating higher and higher before smashing the ball down.

Take a look at the insane video below.

Like I said above, that video is absolutely insane. I’m almost at a loss for words right now. Mitchell is only 6’3″ but had absolutely no trouble flying into the atmosphere on that one. Absolutely electric. (RELATED: LeBron Ja mes Signs With The Lakers)

The man just knows how to get up in the air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on Oct 28, 2018 at 8:50pm PDT

I would give just about anything to have that kind of athleticism. Instead, I’m a pudgy white dude whose vertical leap can’t be more than a couple inches.

I guess God just had very different paths for guys like me and the guys who dominate the NBA.

