NBA Player Pulls Off One Of The Craziest Dunks You’ll Ever See. The Video Is Wild
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had a dunk for the ages Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.
The electric guard slashed down the lane and elevated in a way rarely seen. It felt like he just kept floating higher and higher before smashing the ball down.
Take a look at the insane video below.
OH MY @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/etjSUf5Yka
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2018
Like I said above, that video is absolutely insane. I’m almost at a loss for words right now. Mitchell is only 6’3″ but had absolutely no trouble flying into the atmosphere on that one. Absolutely electric. (RELATED: LeBron Ja
The man just knows how to get up in the air.
View this post on Instagram
I would give just about anything to have that kind of athleticism. Instead, I’m a pudgy white dude whose vertical leap can’t be more than a couple inches.
I guess God just had very different paths for guys like me and the guys who dominate the NBA.