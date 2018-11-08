ESPN’s First UFC Event Features One Of The Most Famous Fighters In The Game

Paige VanZant will officially be a part of UFC Fight Night Jan. 19.

ESPN recently announced the matchup between VanZant and Rachael Ostovich, which is monumental because it is the first fighting event of the network's five-year deal.

UFC has officially confirmed its first bout of the ESPN era, Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn. ESPN + card. MMAFighting first reported awhile back. UFC publicly confirming today. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 6, 2018

VanZant also confirmed the news on her Instagram late Wednesday.

This is such a genius idea for the people running the show over at the UFC and ESPN. You need a major name for the first event on the network. People aren't going to be pleased with people they've never heard of. Throw in VanZant, and you instantly will draw eyeballs.

Admittedly, I don't know a ton about Ostovich. She's 4-4 in her fighting career, which is far from great. This looks like a fight specifically setup to have VanZant obliterate somebody as she climbs back to the top.

I’ve been saying for a long time VanZant would return to fight her way back to the top. Now, we officially have a fight on the books. Let’s get ready to rumble!

