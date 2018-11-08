Floyd Mayweather’s Upcoming Fight Hits A Major Roadblock

Floyd Mayweather’s supposed upcoming fight likely isn’t going to happen.

It had been recently announced that Mayweather was going to fight Japanese fighter Tenshin Nasukawa. However, a recent Instagram post from the legendary boxer makes it seem like the whole thing was a huge scam he got caught up in. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Mayweather wrote the following on Instagram:

Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the “Rizen Fighting Federation”. What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of “One Entertainment” was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a “Special Bout” purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.

Well, this is actually for the best in my opinion. I already said I thought the idea of Mayweather fighting somebody nobody had ever heard of in a MMA/kickboxing hybrid match was beyond idiotic. It was one of the stupidest ideas I’d ever heard, and as somebody who watches the news around the clock, I hear an amazing amount of stupid things. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

At least the idea of a fight against Khabib is an entertaining proposition.

I have no idea what the future holds for Mayweather, but it certainly doesn’t sound like his strange fight against Tenshin Nasukawa is going to happen.

That’s probably for the best because I am literally struggling to put into words how stupid of an idea it is. Either fight somebody with some actual name recognition or just stay retired. Don’t put up with foolish antics.

