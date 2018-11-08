Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade — Who Was Also Targeted By Left-Wing Activists — Defends Tucker Carlson
WATCH:
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade defends his colleague Tucker Carlson after Tucker’s family and home were targeted by a left-wing mob on Wednesday evening.
Kilmeade experienced a situation similar to Tucker’s in October, he was stalked and harassed through New York City by left-wing activists.
He also weighed in on CNN’s Jim Acosta’s White House suspension and talked about his new book, “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans.“
“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.
Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad