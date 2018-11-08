REVIEW: The Final Season Of ‘House Of Cards’ Was Atrocious. Here’s Why

Netflix’s hit show “House of Cards” went out with a whimper in its sixth and final season.

WARNING: THERE ARE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

I didn’t have high expectations for the final season. After Kevin Spacey got booted, I didn’t think it would rebound well. For the first seven episodes, I was actually proven wrong.

The sixth season was very entertaining. Claire was president and eliminating everybody in her path, Doug was out of the mental institute looking for revenge and everything seemed to be moving along nicely for the audience. Plus, Diane Lane was reminding the whole world just how great she was as an actress. She’s also still kind of low-key smoke show. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I was thoroughly enjoying it. Then, the final episode rolled around. How did the saga end? Oh, nothing major happened except Claire murdered Doug in the Oval Office. Her final roadblock was finally eliminated. (RELATED: Here’s What Will Happen To Kevin Spacey’s Character In The Final ‘House Of Cards‘ Season)

Yes, that’s right, the President of the United States killed Doug in the Oval Office and the show just ended. Are you kidding me? What an outrageous ending.

I get the whole point of the final season being about female empowerment and all that good stuff. Surprisingly, it wasn’t as overwhelming as it could have been. However, the ending was just so bad it might have ruined the whole season. As if there’s any chance in hell POTUS could just stab somebody like it was no big deal. What an absurd ending.

Also, there’s an insane pregnancy plot line. That by itself was enough to knock the season down a couple points, but not ruin it.

However, I just lost it after seeing the final scene. What was once a great show ended in complete embarrassment. What an insane fall from grace.

