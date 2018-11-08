Icelandic Hero Takes The Subway To Finish NYC Marathon
An Icelandic hero braved a trans-Atlantic journey to compete in the New York City Marathon last weekend … kind of.
The runner traveled 2,5000 miles from Iceland to Manhattan to participate in the 26.2-mile race on Sunday.
He apparently crossed the start line at 9:52 a.m. EST in the first wave of runners and crossed the finish line at 12:47 p.m. EST. For the people at home, that’s a tremendous time of 2:54:27. Which is very, very fast. (RELATED: Boston Marathon Rules Trans Women Can Compete As Women)
For the record, the winner of the New York City Marathon this year finished in 2:05:59.
After people spotted this supposed Icelandic speed demon, they started getting a little skeptical. You can view photos of him here.
Not exactly the vision of speed and endurance. And wait — is that him on a subway? While he’s supposed to be running? Why, yes. Yes, it is.
Marathon Investigation reports that the man reportedly got injured and hopped on a subway in Brooklyn, took a ride around the city, disembarked, then crossed the finish line and received a medal.
So whether you think this guy is innocent, a lost tourist, or a total scumbag cheater, it doesn’t change the fact that running marathons is a miserable task and the first person who did it died. You can look it up. It’s true.
Maybe this guy was just trying to avoid a brutal death.