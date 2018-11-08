NFL Star Teams Up With Food Delivery Service For Hilarious Video
Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster teamed up with the popular food delivery company Postmates to create a hilarious video for his popular YouTube channel JuJu TV.
The star wide receiver, 21, served as a Postmates food delivery man to surprise his fans across the Pittsburgh area. (RELATED: Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Wins Halloween In His Own Uniform [PHOTOS])
You can watch the hilarious video below:
I’m actually very surprised that Juju did such a great job delivering people’s foods. I’ve long said that Juju is one of the most likable guys in the NFL. He’s not only hilarious, but he’s the most down-to-earth guy, and he owns one of the cutest dogs in the history of dogs.
I hope Juju keeps putting content like this out. At this point, he’s Pittsburgh’s only hope of keeping it together.